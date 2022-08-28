Dragons hammer River Bandits for fourth straight win

The Dayton Dragons built an 8-0 lead over the first three innings and cruised to their fourth straight win, an 11-2 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon in the final game of an 11-game road trip for Dayton.
The Dragons finished their two-week road trip with a record of 8-3. They won four of six at Quad Cities after taking four of five at Fort Wayne. The Dragons established season highs for most runs in a series (38 in six games) and most hits in a series (60) at Quad Cities. They also recorded four straight games with at least 10 hits for the first time this season. They collected 14 on Sunday.
The Dragons won back-to-back series for the first time since they won sets against West Michigan (May 24-29) and South Bend (May 31-June 5). They also lifted their full-season record back above the .500 mark at 59-58.
On Sunday, the Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Jay Allen started the game with a base hit to center field and stole second before Austin Hendrick walked. The next two batters were retired, but Jose Torres followed with a two-run double to the fence in the left-center field, and Michel Triana belted a double off the right field fence to drive in Torres.
The Dragons added two more runs in the second. Ashton Creal walked to start the inning and stole second. Allen was hit by a pitch and a balk moved the runners to second and third. Hendrick’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Creal, and a two-out single by Noelvi Marte to left field drove in Allen to make it 5-0.
The Dragons added three more runs in the third. Torres walked to start the inning and scored on Triana’s triple off the center field fence. Leyton singled in Triana, and Leyton eventually scored on a single by Michael Trautwein.
The Dragons went to the ninth inning leading 8-2 when Rece Hinds led off with his ninth home run of the season. After Triana singled, Leyton belted a two-run homer to left, his third of the year to close out the scoring.
Dragons starting pitcher Sam Benschoter (1-1) worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
The Dragons 14-hit attack was keyed by Triana, who had a triple, double, and single. Leyton had a home run and two singles with three runs batted in. Allen had three hits and two stolen bases, giving him seven hits and seven stolen bases over the last two games. Allen set a franchise record with five steals on Saturday night.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Cedar Rapids at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.