Dragons hammer River Bandits for fourth straight win

The Dragons added three more runs in the third. Torres walked to start the inning and scored on Triana’s triple off the center field fence. Leyton singled in Triana, and Leyton eventually scored on a single by Michael Trautwein.

The Dragons went to the ninth inning leading 8-2 when Rece Hinds led off with his ninth home run of the season. After Triana singled, Leyton belted a two-run homer to left, his third of the year to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Sam Benschoter (1-1) worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The Dragons 14-hit attack was keyed by Triana, who had a triple, double, and single. Leyton had a home run and two singles with three runs batted in. Allen had three hits and two stolen bases, giving him seven hits and seven stolen bases over the last two games. Allen set a franchise record with five steals on Saturday night.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Cedar Rapids at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.