Dragons hammer Whitecaps to split series

The Dragons made it 1-0 in the first when Hendrick blasted a solo home run to right field, his first of the season. After West Michigan scored two runs in the second, the Dragons responded with two runs in the third to regain the lead. Austin Callahan’s two-out, two-run double brought in Edwin Arroyo and Blake Dunn to make it 3-2.

The Dragons added three more runs in the fourth. With one out, Trautwein drilled a home run to right field, his second in the last two games, to make it 4-2. Justice Thompson followed with an infield single, and Thompson scored when Jack Rogers tripled to right field to make it 5-2. Rogers eventually scored on a balk to make it a three-run inning.