Dragons hit three HRs, but fall to Loons

In the fourth, Torres reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored on another error to make it 6-0.

But Great Lakes scored four in the bottom of the fourth against Dayton starter Christian Roa to make it 6-4, and they scored again in the fifth against reliever Jake Gozzo to pull to within a run.

The Dragons got a run back in the sixth on Mat Nelson’s fifth homer of the year to go ahead 7-5, but Great Lakes scored in the seventh to cut the Dayton lead to 7-6. Dayton scored in the top of the eighth when Hendrick doubled, stole third, and scored on Torres’ sacrifice fly to make it 8-6.

Great Lakes scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth against Dayton reliever Manuel Cachutt to take an 11-8 lead. The Dragons loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth to put the tying run on base, but Nelson struck out to end the game.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Hendrick and Ibarra each had two. The Dragons also stole a season-high six bases including four by Torres.