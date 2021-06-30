Dragons hold off Lugnuts

The game was played in three hours, 58 minutes, making it the longest nine-inning game in Dragons history.

The Dragons built a 6-3 lead by the fifth inning.Yang blasted a two-run home run in the second to make it 2-0. Martinez drilled a two-run homer in the third to make it 4-1, and after Lansing pulled to within a run at 4-3, Miguel Hernandez delivered a two-run single in the top of the fifth to give the Dragons a three-run lead.