Dragons lead Minor League Baseball in attendance for first time

The Dragons brought in a total of 444,346 fans in 56 games. They have led all Single-A franchises in attendance for the last 22 seasons since their first season in 2000 and have led all teams below the Triple-A level for the last 16 years.

“The Dragons have the best fans in all of sports, and they support us like no other team,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, in a press release. “We thank all our fans including our season ticket holders, our corporate sponsors, and the entire Dayton community for lifting the Dragons to the top of the attendance rankings.”