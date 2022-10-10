Dragons lead Minor League Baseball in attendance for first time

The Dayton Dragons led all 120 Minor League Baseball teams in attendance in 2022 with an average of 7,935 fans. According to attendance numbers kept at BaseballCube.com, this is the first time the Dragons have led all minor league teams in attendance.
The Dragons brought in a total of 444,346 fans in 56 games. They have led all Single-A franchises in attendance for the last 22 seasons since their first season in 2000 and have led all teams below the Triple-A level for the last 16 years.
“The Dragons have the best fans in all of sports, and they support us like no other team,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, in a press release. “We thank all our fans including our season ticket holders, our corporate sponsors, and the entire Dayton community for lifting the Dragons to the top of the attendance rankings.”
The Dragons were one of eight teams to average more than 7,000 fans and the only Single-A team. The others, all Triple-A teams, were: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7,665); Columbus Clippers (7,634); Nashville Sounds (7,611); Indianapolis Indians (7,425); Worcester Red Sox (7,290); Charlotte Knights (7,280); Albuquerque Isotopes (7,062); Las Vegas Aviators (6,910); and Buffalo Bisons (6,846).
Prior to this season, in the last 10 years, the highest Dayton ranked was second. It ranked sixth in average attendance (5,736) in 2021, ninth in 2019 (7,787), seventh in 2018 (7,982), seventh in 2017 (7,923), eighth in 2016 (7,837), sixth in 2015 (8,271), sixth in 2014 (8,315) and fifth in 2013 (8,345), second in 2012 (8,532).
The Associated Press reported this week overall attendance for Minor League Baseball fell from 41.5 million in 2019 to 22.1 million in 2021, when there still COVID-related attendance restrictions after the cancellation of the 2020 season, and climbed back to 30.9 million this season.
A big part in the decline is related to the number of teams. There were 176 minor league teams in 2019, and Major League Baseball cut the number of guaranteed affiliations to 120 in 2021.
The average attendance at a minor league game was 3,910 in 7,908 games. The average was 4,044 in 2019.
