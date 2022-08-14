Dragons lose fifth straight

The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held off a Dayton comeback effort in the bottom of the 10th in a 7-5 win Sunday at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons lost their fifth straight game and fell to 12-28 in the second half (51-55 overall). Lansing improved its second-half record to 19-23. The Lugnuts are 44-64 overall.
Dayton’s Steven Leyton blasted a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning to give the Dragons a 3-2. Garrett Wolforth added a solo homer in the fifth that extended the lead to 4-2.
Lansing scored one run in the sixth against Dayton reliever James Marinan, and then tied the game in the eighth against Jake Gilbert.
Lansing collected three hits and a walk against Gilbert in the top of the 10th and took a 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Dayton’s Jose Torres delivered a run-scoring single to make it 7-5, and Austin Hendrick singled with two outs to move Torres to third. Justice Thompson walked to load the bases and move the tying run into scoring position, but Tyler Callihan flied out to center field to end the game.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., 980