Dragons lose second straight at home

The fast start the Dayton Dragons got off to last week hasn’t carried over into their first homestand. The Dragons got good starting pitching again, but the bats were quiet in a 7-2 loss to Lansing on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons (5-3) lost their second straight and managed only seven singles against four Lansing pitchers and grounded into two double plays. They scored two runs in the ninth on a single by Miguel Hernandez.
Noah Davis held the Lugnuts (5-3) hitless through five innings and became the first Dragons starter to pitch into the sixth inning this season. He walked the leadoff batter then allowed a single to Jordan Diaz. Davis was replaced by Jake Gilbert, who let three runs score on a double, two walks and a wild pitch.
The Lugnuts had four doubles and a triple.