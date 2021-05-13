Dragons lose second straight at home

The Dragons (5-3) lost their second straight and managed only seven singles against four Lansing pitchers and grounded into two double plays. They scored two runs in the ninth on a single by Miguel Hernandez.

Noah Davis held the Lugnuts (5-3) hitless through five innings and became the first Dragons starter to pitch into the sixth inning this season. He walked the leadoff batter then allowed a single to Jordan Diaz. Davis was replaced by Jake Gilbert, who let three runs score on a double, two walks and a wild pitch.