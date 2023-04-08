Dragons lose second straight to Lake County

Lake County scored two runs in the second inning to take an early lead. The Dragons had several chances to score in the early and middle innings before breaking through with one run in the eighth. Jay Allen II reached on an infield single and raced around to third on the same play when the throw to first by the shortstop was off target. One batter later, Allen scored on Mat Nelson’s sacrifice fly to center field to make it 2-1.

In the ninth, Dayton’s Austin Callahan reached on a walk to start the frame, and Edwin Arroyo followed by drawing a walk to move pinch runner Blake Dunn to second with no outs. But Jack Rogers and Justice Thompson both struck out and Trey Faltine flied out to center field to end the game.