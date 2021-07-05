Dragons outlast Lugnuts in extra innings

With the win, the Dragons split the six-game series in Lansing, posted a winning record of 6-5 on their two-week road trip, and held onto first place in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The game featured a series of comebacks by both teams. In seven consecutive half innings, the lead changed hands. Dayton trailed or was tied as they came to bat in the top of the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th innings before scoring in each of those innings to jump back in front or force a tie. Lansing responded by scoring in the bottom of the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to regain the lead or re-tie the game. The Lugnuts did not score in the bottom of the 10th after Dayton broke an 8-8 tie with four runs in the top of the inning to close out the contest.