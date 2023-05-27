Dragons pitchers combine on 3-hitter in win over South Bend

On Friday, starter Julian Aguiar, the Midwest League leader in earned run average, tossed six strong innings, allowing just two hits, two walks, and one run while striking out eight. Aguiar allowed a bad-hop single to the lead-off man in the first inning and then retired the next 14 in a row. Aguiar lowered his earned run average to a league-best 1.60, though he left the game trailing 1-0.

Dayton’s Ruben Ibarra delivered a game-tying opposite field home run in the top of the seventh, a line drive homer to right field that was his fifth four-bagger of the season to make it a 1-1 game.