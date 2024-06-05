Dragons players honored by Reds

The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May, and both awards went to Dayton Dragons players. Dragons infielder Sal Stewart was named Reds Minor League Player of the Month, while Jared Lyons was named Reds MiLB Pitcher of the Month.

Stewart batted .292 for the month with two home runs and 13 runs batted in. For the season, Stewart is batting .296 with four home runs, 24 RBI, a .411 on-base percentage, and an OPS of .855. He is a native of Miami, Florida, and was selected by the Reds in the supplemental first round of the 2022 draft (32nd overall selection) out of Westminster Christian High School. The Reds took Stewart with the draft choice they were awarded as compensation for losing outfielder Nick Castellanos in free agency.