Dragons rally in ninth to score road win

Dayton built a 7-2 lead going to the bottom of the sixth inning, only to see Lake County rally with six unanswered runs to jump ahead 8-7 in the seventh. The Dragons tied the game in the top of the eighth before Lake County went back in front with one run in the bottom of the inning.

In the ninth, Eric Yang was hit by a pitch to start the inning for Dayton, and Miguel Hernandez singled Yang to second. With one out, Francisco Urbaez walked to load the bases. Jacob Hurtubise hit a bouncer back to the mound, but Lake County pitcher Nick Gallagher threw wildly to second base as he tried to start what would have been a game-ending double play.