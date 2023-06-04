Dragons rally past Whitecaps

West Michigan scored single runs in the first and fifth innings and held a 2-0 lead going to the bottom of the eighth. The Dragons had been limited to just three hits in the game over the first seven innings. Michael Trautwein opened the eighth inning with a hit to center field and Justice Thompson followed with a single to left to move Trautwein to second. With one out, Dunn belted a home run over the Drone Express Dragons Lair in left field to give the Dragons the lead. The homer was Dunn’s eighth of the season.

Braxton Roxby entered the game to pitch the ninth inning for Dayton. He walked the lead-off man and allowed a one-out double to put runners at second and third. The Dragons intentionally walked Chris Meyers to load the bases before Roxby struck out Brady Allen for the second out of the inning, and then got Izaac Pacheco to ground out to second baseman Tyler Callihan to end the game.