McCoy: Reds blow another lead, fall to Braves 5-4 in 11 innings

There was, though, nothing simple about the Braves’ second walk-off win in the series, won by the Braves three games to one.

Braves rookie back-up catcher Drake Baldwin slapped a two-strike single past diving third baseman Santiago Espinal to plate the winning run.

So, what else happened? Name it, but not much of it favored the Reds, now 0-and-4 in extra-inning games and 4-and-7 in one-run games.

It looked as if the Reds had a winner in the ninth inning when Rece Hinds cracked a two-run homer, breaking a 2-2 and giving the Reds a 4-2 lead.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Then whatever could go wrong for the Reds, went wrong in spades.

Closer Emilio Pagan pitched two straight nights and was unavailable, forcing manager Tito Francona to send Graham Ashcraft to the mound. It was his first career closing attempt.

It didn’t go well.

He walked Ozzie Albies to open the ninth. Centerville native and Wright State product Sean Murphy lined one to right field, a catchable ball.

But Hinds twisted and turned trying to locate the ball and it deflect off his glove, ruled a single that sent Albies to third.

“He got turned around a little bit,” said Francona. “It was not a great 0-and-2 pitch (from Ashcraft) but, yeah, he just got turned around.”

Eli White dropped a bunt that scored Albies and Michael Harris II singled to left to tie it, 4-4.

In the Reds 10th, ghost runner Elly De La Cruz was on third with one out, but Spencer Steer struck out and Espinal flied to center.

Then came the real controversy. With ghost runner Espinal on second, Blake Dunn bunted straight to the pitcher and Espinal was thrown out at third.

“He was supposed to bunt it toward third and if he bunts it to third it doesn’t matter who is crashing in on him,” said Francona.

Opponents had stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts against the Braves this season, so with two outs Dunn broke for second.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He beat the throw, but his hand came off the bag. Second baseman Albies illegally blocked the bag with his knee and tagged out Dunn when he couldn’t reach the bag because Albies had it blocked.

Blocking the bag is not a reviewable play and Francona was ejected trying to get an explanation.

“The kid who made the call (second base umpire) Alex MacKay walked away from me,” said Francona. “I went to Alan Porter (the crew chief) and said, ‘I deserve an explanation.’ He walked away and said, ‘I’m going to throw you out.’ I said, ‘Go ahead.’”

And he did.

“He had his knee on the base so there was no way Dunn could stay on the base,” said Francona. “It’s unfortunate.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Reds used six pitchers in Wednesday’s 4-3 win after starter Hunter Greene left after three innings with a groin injury. And Taylor Rogers, who pitched Wednesday, was the fourth relief pitcher Thursday.

With Albies on second to start the 11th, pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia popped up a bunt attempt. Eli

White was walked intentionally and Harris struck out. . .one out away from sending it into the 12th.

But Baldwin abruptly ended it.

Once again the Reds frittered an outstanding performance by a starting pitcher. After giving up a run on two hits in the first inning, Nick Lodolo was nearly untouchable.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

At one point he retired 12 straight, including five straight strikeouts. For six innings, he gave up two runs, five hits, walked none and struck out seven. He left after throwing 93 pitches in six innings.

The Reds scored a run in the fifth and a run in the seventh. But they could have scored more in both innings.

They put three of their first four on base in the fifth with Jose Trevino’s double scoring one. Trevino doubled three times.

But with runners on third and second with one out, Hinds struck out and TJ Friedl lined softy to shortstop.

They had two on with one out in the sixth, but Gavin Lux grounded into a 1-6-3 double play.

In the seventh four straight Reds reached with one out, a run scoring on Friedl’s single to tie it, 2-2. With the bases full and one out, Atlanta relief pitcher Dylan Lee struck out Matt McLain and De La Cruz.

In the fateful ninth, Ashcraft walked the first hitter and Francona said, “That’s never a great way to start an inning. It happened the other night to Emilio Pagan.”

Explore Dayton Dragons set for 2 more Reds rehab starts this weekend

With the Reds leading, 1-0, in the ninth inning Tuesday Pagan walked the first batter and he came around to score and tie it, then the Reds lost in the 10th, 2-1.

“Tonight was really tough,” said Francona. “We made some mistakes. We didn’t play a clean game. We left some chances out there. But we still competed like crazy, which I love. So we’ll strap it on tomorrow and see if we can do a little better.”

The Reds open a three-game series Friday night in Houston against the Astros.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Houston

When: 8:10 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM