Dragons rally to beat Quad Cities

Dragons reliever Braxton Roxby entered the game in the top of the eighth with two men on base and one out before getting a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat. In the ninth, Roxby hit two batters with breaking balls and was replaced with two outs by Sam Hellinger.

With one pitch, Hellinger retired the league’s home run leader, Vinnie Pasquantino, on a grounder to second base to end the game.

Jacques Pucheu (2-0) earned the win, going three and one-third innings while allowing one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Dragons starter Miguel Medrano went four innings in his first appearance of the year, allowing five runs (four earned) while striking out eight.

Jacob Hurtubise had one hit, a walk, and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. Hurtubise stole his 13th base of the season and finished the night hitting .327.

With the win, the Dragons (12-9) took over sole possession of first place in the East Division. Quad Cities fell to 14-6, still in first place in the West.