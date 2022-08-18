Dragons rout Fort Wayne, snap losing streak

The Dragons collected 13 hits in the game, including three each for Torres and Nelson. Their 10 runs matched their total for the previous four games combined.

The Dragons scored runs in each of the first five innings to build a 9-0 lead. They plating three runs apiece in the second and third innings. Torres blasted his 12th homer of the year to lead off the second, and Justice Thompson added an RBI double later in that inning. Hendrick belted a two-run home run in the third, his 18th in the Reds organization this season and his 11th with the Dragons. Mat Nelson had a solo homer in the fifth, his eighth home run of the season.