Dragons rout Lansing

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a titanic home run by McGarry that was clocked off the bat at 108 mph. The homer was McGarry’s second of the series and fifth of the year. The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth, keyed by a run-scoring triple by Mat Nelson in his first game with the club. Nelson, the NCAA national home run champion this spring at Florida State, had two hits and two RBI in his High-A debut.

After Lansing scored in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-1, the Dragons responded with a five-run eighth inning to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Martinez had a two-run double in the inning and James Free added a two-run single. The Dragons added three more in the ninth, keyed by another two-run double by Martinez. Quin Cotton, who had three hits in the game, added a run-scoring double to put Dayton ahead 11-1. Lansing scored three in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.