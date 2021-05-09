Dragons rout Loons to cap dominating season-opening series

The Dayton Dragons hammered the Great Lakes Loons 12-1 on Sunday to wrap up a dominating opening series in High-A Central League play.
The Dragons took five of the six games in the series, outcoring the Loons 40-16. Dayton’s only setback was a 1-0 loss in a rain-shortened game (six innings) Thursday.
Starter Lyon Richardson tossed five scoreless innings and Quin Cotton and Bren Spillane cracked home runs in Sunday’s win.
The Dragons scored two runs in the second, another in the third and three runs in the fourth to make it 6-0. They broke it open with five runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 11-0. Spillane’s homer made it 12-0 in the eight before Great Lakes score its only run in the bottom of the inning.
Miguel Hernandez and Eric Yang had two hits apiece and Brian Rey had a three-run double to raise his league-leanding RBI total to 12.
The first-place Dragons are off Monday and open their 21st home season at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against Lansing. The six-game series features 7:05 p.m. starts Tuesday-Saturday and a 2:05 p.m. start on Sunday.