Dragons rout Loons to cap dominating season-opening series

The Dragons scored two runs in the second, another in the third and three runs in the fourth to make it 6-0. They broke it open with five runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 11-0. Spillane’s homer made it 12-0 in the eight before Great Lakes score its only run in the bottom of the inning.

Miguel Hernandez and Eric Yang had two hits apiece and Brian Rey had a three-run double to raise his league-leanding RBI total to 12.