Dragons routed by TinCaps

The loss was the third straight for the Dragons, who issued 10 walks for the second straight game.

Trailing 5-0 in the top of the fifth, Dayton’s Juan Martinez singled to start a rally. Alex McGarry doubled off the fence in left-center field to move Martinez to third, and Allan Cerda, in his first game with the Dragons, lined a double to left to drive in two runs. A double by Michael Siani moved Cerda to third, and Quin Cotton’s sacrifice fly drove in Cerda to make it 5-3.