Dragons split doubleheader

James Proctor tossed five scoreless innings and Nick Quintana hit a home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 victory over the Lake County Captains in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday night. Lake County gained a split by winning the second game 12-5 despite three Dayton home runs.
Proctor allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five to win his first start of the season. He retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.
Allan Cerda tripled off the right-center field fence in the second inning and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons the lead. Quintana’s home run in the fourth made it 3-0, and after Lake County pulled to within a run by scoring twice in the sixth, Dayton’s Elly De La Cruz drove in a run in the seventh with a two-out single to make it 4-2. Donovan Benoit pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn his first career save.
In the second game, Lake County’s Joe Naranjo hit two home runs and drove in six runs. Dayton connected on three homers including a solo shot by Alex McGarry and two-run home runs by De La Cruz and Garrett Wolforth, but the Captains collected 15 hits in a 12-5 win. Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr was charged with the loss in his first outing of the season, working three and one-third innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m., 980