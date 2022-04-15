Dragons split doubleheader

Proctor allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five to win his first start of the season. He retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Allan Cerda tripled off the right-center field fence in the second inning and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons the lead. Quintana’s home run in the fourth made it 3-0, and after Lake County pulled to within a run by scoring twice in the sixth, Dayton’s Elly De La Cruz drove in a run in the seventh with a two-out single to make it 4-2. Donovan Benoit pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn his first career save.