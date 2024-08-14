Dragons stymied by TinCaps

Fort Wayne pitchers Braden Nett and Fernando Sanchez combined to allow just four hits and the TinCaps took advantage of a Dayton season-high four errors as Fort Wayne defeated the Dragons 4-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a six-game series in Fort Wayne.
The Dragons scored first, getting a single run in the second inning. Cam Collier singled to left field, advanced to second on an error, and scored on Leo Balcazar’s double to the left field fence to make it 1-0. But the Dragons would have only two hits over the rest of the game and would have only one more base runner until the bottom of the ninth inning.
Fort Wayne tied the game with an unearned run in the third, and then took the lead in the sixth on doubles by Ethan Salas and Joshua Mears to make it 2-1. Fort Wayne added two more runs in the seventh to increase their lead to 4-1.
Fort Wayne pitchers had a string in which they retired 23 of 24 Dayton hitters before Hector Rodriguez walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the only walk of the game allowed by Fort Wayne pitchers. Collier followed the walk with a single to right, but Balcazar struck out looking to end the game.
The loss was charged to Dayton reliever Arij Fransen (3-3). He worked three innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema pitched well and was not involved in the decision. He worked five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Collier had two of the four Dragons hits, both singles. Balcazar’s double extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games, matching the team’s season high set by Rodriguez from June 6-20.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m., 980
