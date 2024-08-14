Dragons stymied by TinCaps

Fort Wayne tied the game with an unearned run in the third, and then took the lead in the sixth on doubles by Ethan Salas and Joshua Mears to make it 2-1. Fort Wayne added two more runs in the seventh to increase their lead to 4-1.

Fort Wayne pitchers had a string in which they retired 23 of 24 Dayton hitters before Hector Rodriguez walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the only walk of the game allowed by Fort Wayne pitchers. Collier followed the walk with a single to right, but Balcazar struck out looking to end the game.

The loss was charged to Dayton reliever Arij Fransen (3-3). He worked three innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema pitched well and was not involved in the decision. He worked five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Collier had two of the four Dragons hits, both singles. Balcazar’s double extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games, matching the team’s season high set by Rodriguez from June 6-20.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m., 980