Dragons swept in doubleheader

The Dragons scored the first run of the day in the bottom of the first inning of game one when Matt McLain delivered an RBI single to bring in Jacob Hurtubise from second base and give Dayton a 1-0 lead. But the Dragons could add to their run total over the rest of the afternoon.

Lansing tied the game with a run in the second, took the lead with one run in the fourth, and added three more in the sixth to close out the scoring.