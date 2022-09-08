Dragons top Lugnuts, clinch second straight winning season

Justice Thompson delivered a game-tying two-run single and Michel Triana broke the tie with a two-run triple as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 5-4 on Wednesday night. The win allowed the Dragons to clinch a winning record for the second straight season. They are 65-60 on the year with four games to play.
The Dragons have won 10 of their last 12 games. They are 14-4 over the last 18 contests.
Lansing collected nine hits over the first three innings, but scored only two runs, getting one in the first and one in the second to lead 2-0.
In the fourth, Dayton’s Austin Hendrick walked with one out, stole second, and went to third when Jose Torres doubled. With runners at second and third and two outs, Justice singled to left field to drive in both Hendrick and Torres to tie the game at 2-2.
In the sixth, the Dragons took the lead for good. Rece Hinds doubled to start the inning and went to third on a wild pitch. Hendrick walked and with one out, Triana drilled a liner over the first base bag, into the right field bullpen area. Hinds and Hendrick both scored as Triana went to third with a two-run triple, giving the Dragons a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Triana led off with an opposite field double, went to third on Thompson’s ground out to the right side, and scored on Mat Nelson’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.
Lansing’s Brayan Buelvas lined a two-run home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning against Dragons closer Donovan Benoit, but Benoit retired the next batters to close out the game and earn his 13th save.
The victory went to Dayton starting pitcher Thomas Farr (4-6), who tossed five innings, allowing 10 hits but only two runs. Farr did not issue a walk and struck out six.