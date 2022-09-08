Dragons top Lugnuts, clinch second straight winning season

In the fourth, Dayton’s Austin Hendrick walked with one out, stole second, and went to third when Jose Torres doubled. With runners at second and third and two outs, Justice singled to left field to drive in both Hendrick and Torres to tie the game at 2-2.

In the sixth, the Dragons took the lead for good. Rece Hinds doubled to start the inning and went to third on a wild pitch. Hendrick walked and with one out, Triana drilled a liner over the first base bag, into the right field bullpen area. Hinds and Hendrick both scored as Triana went to third with a two-run triple, giving the Dragons a 4-2 lead.