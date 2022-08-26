Dragons top Quad Cities

Hinds blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh that gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead, but Quad Cities answered with a run in the bottom of the same inning to tie the score.

Dayton jumped back ahead in the top of the ninth when Michel Triana reached on a single to start the rally before three consecutive walks forced him in to make it 7-6. But Quad Cities again responded with a run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In the 10th, Thompson, the free runner, at second advanced to third on a sacrifice and scored on a one-out wild pitch to give the Dragons an 8-7 lead.

Quad Cities, facing Roxby in the bottom of the 10th, got a deep fly out to move their free runner to third with one out. But after a hit batsman, Roxby got a strikeout and a game-ending groundout to work out of the jam.

Roxby (2-0) earned the win, going 1 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit with three strikeouts.