Dragons top Quad Cities

The Dayton Dragons broke a 7-7 tie with one run in the top of the 10th inning, and reliever Braxton Roxby worked out of a jam as the Dragons topped Quad Cities 8-7.
Dayton’s Rece Hinds hit a two-run home run and added a triple to lead an 11-hit attack.
The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a brief 4-0 lead.
Hinds led off the inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Jose Torres and Justice Thompson delivered back-to-back singles, and Steven Leyton followed with a double to drive in Torres and make it 2-0. Michael Trautwein reached on an infield single that drove in Thompson, and Leyton scored from second on the same play to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead.
But Quad Cities responded immediately. Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera had not allowed a base runner over the first three innings, but he was touched up for five runs in the fourth, allowing two home runs and two walks along with three hits in the inning as Quad Cities went ahead 5-4.
Hinds blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh that gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead, but Quad Cities answered with a run in the bottom of the same inning to tie the score.
Dayton jumped back ahead in the top of the ninth when Michel Triana reached on a single to start the rally before three consecutive walks forced him in to make it 7-6. But Quad Cities again responded with a run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
In the 10th, Thompson, the free runner, at second advanced to third on a sacrifice and scored on a one-out wild pitch to give the Dragons an 8-7 lead.
Quad Cities, facing Roxby in the bottom of the 10th, got a deep fly out to move their free runner to third with one out. But after a hit batsman, Roxby got a strikeout and a game-ending groundout to work out of the jam.
Roxby (2-0) earned the win, going 1 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit with three strikeouts.