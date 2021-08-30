Dragons top TinCaps in series finale

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the seventh and had the bases loaded when the Dragons called upon reliever Pedro Garcia to work out the jam. Garcia struck out the first batter he faced to end the threat and then pitched a perfect eighth inning.

The Dragons added two more in the top of the ninth to go ahead 8-5 as Cerda started the rally with his fifth double in five games. Andy Fisher entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth and allowed one run but prevented Fort Wayne from putting the tying run on base to earn his first save.

Carson Spiers (5-3), the Dragons starting pitcher, earned the win, going five innings and allowing three runs on four hits with three walks, two hit batsmen, and four strikeouts.

McGarry and Rogers each had two hits for Dayton.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980