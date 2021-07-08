dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons top Whitecaps for third straight win

Dayton's Quin Cotton scores on a single by Victor Ruiz for a 3-0 Dragons' lead in the first inning Wednesday night. Cotton started the scoring with a two-run double. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Sports | 35 minutes ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Dayton scored its runs in the first three innings and held on for its third straight win, 6-5, over West Michigan on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The East Division-leading Dragons (32-23) are nine games over .500 for the first time this season.

Quin Cotton’s two-run double and Victor Ruiz’s RBI single put the Dragons up 3-0 in the first. Jacob Hurtubise added a two-run triple in the second and Jose Tello an RBI double in the third.

West Michigan (25-29) rallied with back-to-back homers in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth. Then relievers Matt Gill (1-0) and Ricky Karcher retired the final 10 Whitecaps. Karcher earned his first save in his second appearance with the Dragons.

