Dragons top Whitecaps for third straight win

Dayton scored its runs in the first three innings and held on for its third straight win, 6-5, over West Michigan on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The East Division-leading Dragons (32-23) are nine games over .500 for the first time this season.
Quin Cotton’s two-run double and Victor Ruiz’s RBI single put the Dragons up 3-0 in the first. Jacob Hurtubise added a two-run triple in the second and Jose Tello an RBI double in the third.
West Michigan (25-29) rallied with back-to-back homers in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth. Then relievers Matt Gill (1-0) and Ricky Karcher retired the final 10 Whitecaps. Karcher earned his first save in his second appearance with the Dragons.