Dragons: West Michigan blasts Dayton 10-2

The Dragons collected three hits in the third inning and pushed across one run on an infield single by Peyton Stovall that brought in Myles Smith from third base to make it 3-1.

But Dayton could not further cut the deficit. West Michigan added two more runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-1 lead to the ninth, when the Whitecaps sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs to build their lead to 10-1. Dayton closed out the scoring with a run in the ninth on a bases loaded walk to Stovall, who was credited with both Dragons RBI in the game.

Carlos Jorge, who began the day hitting just .189 for the Dragons, went 4 for 5 to raise his average on the year all the way to .262. It was the first four-hit game of the season for a Dayton player.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Along with Jorge’s four hits, Stovall collected two. John Michael Faile had one hit to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games.

Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington (0-1) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Jimmy Romano was the Dragons most effective pitcher, going three innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.