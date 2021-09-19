Dragons win fifth straight, but playoff hopes end

Despite the win, the Dragons playoff hopes came to end as Cedar Rapids defeated Peoria 6-3. Cedar Rapids leads the Dragons by two games with one game to play in the race for the No. 2 playoff seed.

The Dragons took a 3-0 lead in the first. Cerda’s two-run double got the scoring started, and James Free added a run-scoring single. The Dragons added another run in the third on Matt McLain’s RBI single to make it 4-0.