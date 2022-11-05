Early takeaways propel Tipp past Trotwood-Madison

The Red Devils didn’t dominate right away, but the early score was certainly a boost to propel them to a 43-14 victory in the Division III, Region 12 quarterfinals. The third-seeded Red Devils advance to face Mount Orab Western Brown. The second-seeded Broncos (11-1) won a back-and-forth tussle, 39-36 over Monroe.

Tipp scored three times in the second quarter to lead 29-0 at halftime. Another Trotwood (7-5) fumble set up a 21-yard drive and 5-yard touchdown run by Xavier Jones, the first of three for him.

Then Liam Poronsky and Evan Liette woke up the passing game. Liette got open deep for a 39-yard play to set up Jones’ second score, then caught a 40-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half. Poronsky completed 11 of 13 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

“The speed of the game and every opponent is different, and it took us a bit to get used to that,” Tipp coach Matt Burgbacher said. “Fortunately we were able to capitalize on two turnovers, and then we got in our rhythm.”

Trotwood started some drives well, but weren’t able to finish any until Tipp started pulling starters in the fourth quarter with a running clock. Carpenter scored on runs of 28 and 57 yards in the final seven minutes.