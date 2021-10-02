Eaton tops Brookville, moves to 7-0

BROOKVILLE -- Josh Martin ignited Eaton with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter and the Eagles remained unbeaten with a 29-7 victory over Brookville.
The victory is Eaton’s first against Brookville since 2014.
Brookville (5-2, 2-2 Southwestern Buckeye League) scored on Grady Lamb’s 19-yard run early in the second quarter after the teams had traded two turnovers apiece. Martin returned the ensuing kickoff to tie the game at 7.
Eaton (7-0, 4-0) then turned to running back Aiden Williams. He carried eight times on a 10-play drive that ended with quarterback Brock Ebright’s 1-yard sneak for a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Ebright hit Leslie Orr on a 26-yard post pattern for a touchdown in the third quarter and a 20-7 lead.
Ebright was stopped on two sneak attempts from the 1 with a little more than four minutes to play. Then defensive end Breyden Boston, who had two sacks, and Chris Atkins tackled Lamb in the end zone for a safety with 3:25 left.
Williams added a 55-yard touchdown run with 1:36 left.