Eight-run seventh lifts Dragons to fifth straight win

The Dayton Dragons scored eight runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 10-5 victory over the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night.

With its fifth straight win, the Dragons moved to within 1 1/2games of first-place Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division.

The Dragons 10-hit attack was led by Ruben Ibarra, who blasted a 450-foot home run after doing the same in the ninth inning on Tuesday night. Ibarra’s homer on Wednesday was his 11th of the season. Ibarra also walked twice in the game and scored two runs. ade Hunter had two hits, a walk, and two runs batted in. Edwin Arroyo also had two hits while driving in two runs.

Trailing 4-2 after six innings, the Dragons matched their biggest inning of the year with eight runs in the seventh.The inning started when Hunter walked and then raced to third on a double by Jay Allen II. One batter later, Austin Callahan ripped a double to left-center to drive in two and tie the game at 4-4. After Ibarra walked, Austin Hendrick singled load the bases, and Justice Thompson walked to force in the go-ahead run. Hunter added a run-scoring single later in the inning, and Arroyo delivered a two-run single as the Dragons jumped ahead 10-4. Great Lakes closed out the scoring with a run in the ninth.

Dayton relievers Brooks Crawford, Zach Maxwell and Myles Gayman combined to toss 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Maxwell went two scoreless innings to earn the win.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m., 980