BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
X

Elly De La Cruz moves to top of ESPN’s MLB prospect rankings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By , Staff Writer
38 minutes ago
Reds prospect has seven home runs in Triple-A

Elly De La Cruz, the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system, is now the top prospect in all of the minor leagues, according to an ESPN ranking.

Kiley McDaniel, of ESPN, ranked De La Cruz No. 1 in his latest list of the top-50 prospects. In February, on a list of the top-100 prospects, De La Cruz ranked ninth.

“De La Cruz has continued to improve his polish at the plate,” McDaniel wrote, while also continuing to show eye-popping 70- and 80-grade tools all over the field.”'

The Reds’ Double-A shortstop, Noelvi Marte, also made the top-50 list at No. 48. He’s hitting .284 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 38 games with Chattanooga.

De La Cruz, a shortstop, is hitting .282 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 28 games with the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

De La Cruz made headlines earlier this month when he hit three balls harder than 116 miles per hour in one game. He earned more attention Sunday with a 465-foot home run.

Sam Dykstra, of MLB.com, called De La Cruz “the most electric player in the Minor Leagues right now” in a story published last week.

In Other News
1
Game time announced for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
2
Springfield resident will compete in national darts event at Madison...
3
Wright State golf: Carroll product Goecke plans to play last season at...
4
CJ guard headed to UD as preferred walk-on after two state semifinal...
5
‘We don’t want to stop playing’ -- Fairmont baseball advances to...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top