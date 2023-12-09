Career day by Elvis leads Dayton past Troy

Elvis entered the game averaging 7.3 points and shooting 28.6% and 29% from 3-point range. His eight-point run — two 3-pointers and a scooping layup in traffic — pushed Dayton’s lead from 20-17 to 28-22. The Flyers (7-2) were well on their way to a 45-31 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

DaRon Holmes II scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and 18th of his career.

Troy (4-5) entered the game with 9.4 rebounding advantage. But the Flyers outrebounded the Trojans 37-29.