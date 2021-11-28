dayton-daily-news logo
Elvis leads Dayton to halftime lead against Belmont

Dayton’s Kobe Elvis makes a 3-pointer against Belmont in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at HP Fieldhouse in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton’s Kobe Elvis makes a 3-pointer against Belmont in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at HP Fieldhouse in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
40 minutes ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis, who did not play Friday against Kansas, led the Dayton Flyers with 10 points in the first half Sunday against Belmont in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational at HP Fieldhouse.

Elvis made all four of his field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, as Dayton took a 31-27 halftime lead.

Dayton shot 54.2 percent from the field and made 5 of 10 3-pointers, while Belmont shot 37.9 percent and made 3 of 12 3-pointers.

The Flyers committed seven turnovers, four by Elijah Weaver. The Bruins had four turnovers.

Koby Brea scored six points for Dayton, making 2 of 2 3-pointers. Toumani Camara, DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith each scored four.

