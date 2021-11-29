First-half performance by Elvis helps lead Dayton to victory over Belmont

“Anything I can do to contribute to the win is good,” Greer III said.

A call to remember: Larry Hansgen, the voice of the Flyers on WHIO Radio, has called all the big shots since the early 1980s and was on the microphone Friday, along with former Flyer Josh Postorino, who provided analysis, for Mustaha Amzil’s last-second shot against No. 4 Kansas.

Here’s their call transcribed:

“Penetrating, Smith to the rim,” Hansgen said. Shot is rejected. Picked up my Amzil. Mustapha fades away. It’s good! And Dayton has won! Dayton wins the game!

“Holy cow!” Postorino said.

“Mustapha Amzil with a prayer answered!” Hansgen said.

“Oh my god!” Postorino said.

“What a finish!” Hansgen said.

Hansgen said he’s just reacting in that type of situation and doesn’t plan what he’s going to say.

“If anything, my biggest fear is I said nothing,” he said. “It just is whatever comes out.”

Other games: No. 4 Kansas (5-1) won the third-place game Sunday, beating Iona 96-83. The Jayhawks outscored Iona 58-22 in the paint. In their loss in the semifinals, they tied Dayton 42-42 in the paint.

• North Texas (3-3) beat Drake 57-54 in the third-place game. Drake (3-3) beat one of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s best teams, Richmond, on its way to a 3-0 start entering this tournament. It was the only team to leave the event without a victory. It lost to Belmont and Alabama in the first two rounds.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays its next two games at home, facing Alabama State at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Northern Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday.