Elvis on return to Dayton rotation: ‘It’s a blessing to be out there’

Dayton (13-8, 5-3) plays Richmond (11-10, 4-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. With 10 games to play, the Flyers sit alone in fourth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference behind Virginia Commonwealth (16-5, 7-1), Saint Louis (14-6, 6-1) and George Washington (11-9, 5-2).

Dayton will seek to avoid its second three-game losing streak of the season and first since the three losses in the Bahamas to Wisconsin, North Carolina State and Brigham Young. It has not had separate losing streaks of three games or more in one season since the 1998-99 season when it had three.

Elvis scored eight points in 13 minutes in his return Jan. 21 as Dayton lost 76-69 at George Washington. He had 14 points, all in the second half, in 22 minutes at Rhode Island. He made two 3-pointers in a 30-second span to cut a 12-point deficit in half with 4:34 to play.

Elvis has made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the two games. Prior to his injury, Elvis made 9 of 35 (25.7%).

Dayton played well, for the most part, without Smith and Elvis, going 9-2 and losing only to Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth. It won seven games in a row by double digits without them while holding each of those opponents to fewer than 60 points.

Dayton then won its first game with Smith back in the rotation, beating Davidson 68-61, but has lost twice since Elvis returned to action. It also played the last game against Rhode Island without starting guard R.J. Blakney, who had a lower-body injury. Dayton has still played only one game with a fully healthy lineup.

“The season, it’s peaks and valleys,” Elvis said. “The biggest thing is just the amount of changes. Every game shows you that you can’t take a lot of things for granted. Every game is different. Every game has been different in terms of just who’s been available. So it’s just a matter of believing in one another again and figuring out a way to just be as connected as possible.”

Elvis talked outside the locker room Wednesday while holding a knee brace that he has worn since returning to action. He was asked if he was getting used to it.

“I really don’t want to get used to it,” he said. “It’s a little bulky, weighs a little bit. My stride is a little different with it on. My movements are a little tighter and different with it. But it’s keeping me out there on the court, so I can’t complain.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Richmond at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7