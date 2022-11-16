Elvis, Sharavjamts lead Dayton to halftime lead at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kobe Elvis scored 13 points to lead the No. 21 Dayton Flyers to a 32-22 halftime lead against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.
The first road game of the season for Dayton started around 11:10 p.m. in Ohio.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Top scorer: Elvis made 5 of 8 shots form the field, including 1 of 3 3-pointers. He scored seven points in a row at one point.
Big run: Dayton trailed 7-2 and then scored 15 of the next 17 points to take a 17-9 lead with 10:49 to play.
Hot shooter: Dayton freshman Mike Sharavjamts made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored nine points in the half.
Surprising stat: Dayton’s big men, DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara, combined for six points in the half.
Key stat: Dayton had a 21-10 rebounding advantage.
Ugly game: The teams combined for 22 turnovers. Dayton had 12 of them.
Roster news: Koby Brea made his season debut after missing the first two games with a lower body injury. He played nine minutes in the half and missed both of his shot attempts.
