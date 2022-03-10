Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairfield finishes strong to beat Wayne in regional semifinals

Wayne's RJ Mukes puts up a shot over Fairfield's Owen Bronston during their Division I regional basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cintas Center on the Xavier University campus in Cincinnati. Fairfield won 51-42. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Wayne's RJ Mukes puts up a shot over Fairfield's Owen Bronston during their Division I regional basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cintas Center on the Xavier University campus in Cincinnati. Fairfield won 51-42. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Updated 16 minutes ago

CINCINNATI – Kollin Tolbert scored 20 points and Fairfield held off a fourth-quarter surge by Wayne for a 51-42 victory in the Division I regional semifinals Wednesday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.

Fairfield (23-4) will play the winner of Wednesday’s second game between Centerville and Fairmont in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cintas.

Wayne (18-8) trimmed a nine-point deficit after three quarters to 45-42 on Mike Cole’s 3-pointer. But the Indians finished with a 6-0 run.

Explore» DIVISION III: Meadowdale falls to Georgetown

Ray Coney and Logan Woods added 10 each for the Indians. Lawrent Rice led Wayne with 24 points and made 5 of 8 3-pointers.

Rice kept Wayne in the game in the first quarter and pushed the Warriors to the first lead at 15-13 early in the second quarter with a 15-foot jumper and a 3-pointer. The score was tied two more times and finally at 21 at halftime and Rice scored 15 points.

Fairfield opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and went to the fourth quarter leading 34-25 on Tolbert’s buzzer-beating jumper.

In Other News
1
Major League Baseball postpones start of season again
2
Meadowdale falls to Georgetown in D-III regional semifinal
3
Dayton student manager is a third-generation Flyer blazing a path for...
4
Dayton’s Holmes on NCAA tournament: ‘We deserve to be there, and we’re...
5
Ohio State football: Breaking down updates to Buckeyes’ spring roster

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top