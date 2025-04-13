FIFA president: Cincinnati is ‘a soccer city’

FC Cincinnati leadership has already expressed an interest in putting in a bid to host games, much like it attempted for the men’s tournament that will take place in other American cities next year.

This summer’s inaugural Club World Cup, which will bring seven of the world’s top professional soccer clubs to the Queen City for four group-stage games, is another opportunity to showcase why Cincinnati should be hosting more of the sport’s biggest events.

Former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis, who joined Infantino on his Club World Cup trophy tour stop Friday and could have some say in that decision, is already convinced.

“I walked out there (at TQL Stadium), and I literally said to the President, ‘We’ve got to come back here in 2031,‘” Ellis said. “No promises yet, but listen, you have a phenomenal -- I know the culture here. I know this incredible fan base. This is a crown jewel of a stadium, so let’s fill it this summer, and then hopefully we’ll be back.”

Tickets for the Club World Cup already are on sale, but there are some questions about how many fans decide to visit from abroad for this tournament.

Some foreign governments, such as that in Germany, have advised their citizens not to travel to the United States for fear of not being able to get in or out in the country’s current political climate.

Infantino said he doesn’t believe that will be an issue.

“There will be no concern,” Infantino said. “There will be fans who come here to celebrate the game. They will come here with a happy invasion of the United States. I think they will all be welcome. America is a welcoming country. America will welcome the world for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and for the World Cup next summer, and that’s what will happen. We are looking forward to that.”

Many fans likely will be coming from around the U.S.

Infantino said Cincinnati was selected to host Club World Cup games because of the huge support for soccer, evidenced by attendance at FC Cincinnati games as well as past international events, and the world-class facility that is TQL Stadium.

The facility, which holds just under 26,000 fans, is considered one of North America’s top soccer-specific stadiums and recently won awards such as the 2022 World Football Summit “Best Venue” honor and the 2022 Prix Versailles World Title in the sports category.

“It’s really one of the most beautiful soccer stadiums that that I’ve seen,” Infantino said. “… The air (here) is, of course, very special. I heard as well it’s a baseball city or an American football city. It is a soccer city, actually, as well, and it’s becoming one of these top soccer cities, not just in the United States, but in the world, and that’s why we are all here.”

FIFA also announced this week that it will be donating $1 million to each host city for the creation of mini pitches to help grow the sport of soccer and provide recreational opportunities for the local community.

In hosting Club World Cup games, Cincinnati has a chance to be a part of an historic event. Since 1930, a world champion national team has been crowned every four years, but there has been no way, until now, to determine which club team is truly the best.

FIFA announced a $1 million prize for the winners, and the Tiffany-made gold trophy, which was on display at TQL Stadium on Friday for Infantino’s visit, is truly unique.

Perhaps the first crowned world champion club team will begin its journey at TQL Stadium. The opening match in Cincinnati takes place June 15 between German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich and New Zealand’s Auckland City FC.

Other matches include CF Pachuca (Mexico) vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) on June 18, Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) on June 21 and Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD FC (South Korea) on June 25.

“We can’t wait to welcome some of the best teams in the world, all across the globe,” FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding said. “When Carl (Lindner) and I founded FC Cincinnati, this is our 10th anniversary this year, it was always our ambition -- we said it from that opening press conference that we aim to bring the world to Cincinnati and represent Cincinnati to the world, and this tournament is providing us that wonderful opportunity.”

Lindner said Cincinnati is a community where people and businesses “work together to do big things,” and one of those is the “awesome opportunity” to host the Club World Cup.

“We can’t wait to continue this legacy of bringing the best in the world to Cincinnati,” Lindner said.