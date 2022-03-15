First Four: Woodson has Indiana back in NCAA Tournament

Indiana University forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson had both entered the transfer portal last year along with a handful of others wanting a chance to go somewhere they could compete in the NCAA Tournament.
It didn’t seem like it was going to happen anytime soon with the Hoosiers, but after the hiring of former IU player and former New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson, both Jackson-Davis and Thompson removed their names from the list. Woodson replaced former Dayton coach Archie Miller as Indiana’s new head coach March 28, 2021.
Less than a year later, the Hoosiers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. They meet Wyoming in the First Four on Tuesday, tipping off at 9:10 p.m. at UD Arena.
“I think Coach Woodson, the big emphasis with him was family, and I trusted him from the get go and what he was planning on doing, what our goals were, and one of those goals was winning a Big Ten title,” Jackson-Davis said. “And we were one game short of that. And then winning a national title, and we have a chance to compete in that. So right now there’s nothing wrong, and I’m really glad I decided to come back.”
“Honestly, Coach Woodson to me has just brought a light,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like Indiana basketball has been in the darkness for so long now, five or six years drought. No tournament. Not even competing. So just him coming in and just even in his first year, doing the things that he’s done like beating Purdue who has beat us eight straight times. Beating Michigan.
“And then making the tournament. I think it’s just huge not only for him but for the state and for everyone that roots for us. And so I think he’s given this program hope. And I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”
Indiana, one of the teams on the bubble, solidified its place with a run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Jackson-Davis said that run re-assured him he had made the right decision. Thompson shared the same sentiments.
Woodson is just glad to see the program he was a part of as a student-athlete under Bob Knight back on track and to have a small part in that.
“I’m thrilled to death to be back in the Big Dance, and the 17 guys that have worn this season has had a lot to do with that,” Woodson said. “The fact that they gave me an opportunity to coach ‘em and stay on board means a lot to me from the coaching standpoint. Like I told them when we sat in Assembly Hall yesterday and got the message that we were going to the Big Dance, it was great to celebrate, but the celebration is behind us. We’ve got to look forward. And I thought we had a pretty good practice today to start preparing for Wyoming.”
