First Four: Woodson has Indiana back in NCAA Tournament

“And then making the tournament. I think it’s just huge not only for him but for the state and for everyone that roots for us. And so I think he’s given this program hope. And I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

Indiana, one of the teams on the bubble, solidified its place with a run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Jackson-Davis said that run re-assured him he had made the right decision. Thompson shared the same sentiments.

Woodson is just glad to see the program he was a part of as a student-athlete under Bob Knight back on track and to have a small part in that.

“I’m thrilled to death to be back in the Big Dance, and the 17 guys that have worn this season has had a lot to do with that,” Woodson said. “The fact that they gave me an opportunity to coach ‘em and stay on board means a lot to me from the coaching standpoint. Like I told them when we sat in Assembly Hall yesterday and got the message that we were going to the Big Dance, it was great to celebrate, but the celebration is behind us. We’ve got to look forward. And I thought we had a pretty good practice today to start preparing for Wyoming.”