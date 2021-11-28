Dayton completes the job in Florida, beats Belmont to win ESPN Events Invitational

A 3-point play by Toumani Camara with 4:08 to play pushed Dayton’s lead to 57-53. Camara then made a layup on the next possession to give Dayton a six-point cushion.

In the final minutes, Holmes II scored on a putback with 32 seconds left, and Smith made 2 of 2 free throws with 16 seconds left to help seal the victory.

Dayton (4-3) beat Miami, Kansas and Belmont in four days after entering the tournament with three losses in a row to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay.

HALFTIME RECAP

Elvis, who did not play Friday against Kansas, led the Dayton Flyers with 10 points in the first half.

Elvis made all four of his field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, as Dayton took a 31-27 halftime lead.

Dayton shot 54.2 percent from the field and made 5 of 10 3-pointers, while Belmont shot 37.9 percent and made 3 of 12 3-pointers.

The Flyers committed seven turnovers, four by Elijah Weaver. The Bruins had four turnovers.

Koby Brea scored six points for Dayton, making 2 of 2 3-pointers. Toumani Camara, DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith each scored four.