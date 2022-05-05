dayton-daily-news logo
First-place Dragons sweep doubleheader, boost winning streak five games

Dragons right fielder Rece Hinds watches his third home run of the season, a solo shot, clear the wall in right-center field in the second inning during the first game of Wednesday night's doubleheader. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
45 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons kept winning Wednesday night with a doubleheader sweep of Lake County at DayAir Ballpark.

The Dragons rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win the opener 8-7 in eight innings and finished the night with a 5-1 win for their fifth straight. The first-place Dragons (18-5) have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Rece Hinds hit two homers in the first game, singled in the tying run in the eighth inning and added two singles in the second game. Hinds’ night ended when he was ejected after shoving Lake County pitcher Aaron Davenport. Hinds objected to the way he was tagged out at home by Davenport to end the third inning.

The benches emptied and more ejections followed. Elly De La Cruz and Justice Thompson of the Dragons were tossed. For the Captains, Davenport, catcher Micael Ramirez and center fielder Petey Halpin were ejected.

