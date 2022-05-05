First-place Dragons sweep doubleheader, boost winning streak five games

The Dragons rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win the opener 8-7 in eight innings and finished the night with a 5-1 win for their fifth straight. The first-place Dragons (18-5) have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Rece Hinds hit two homers in the first game, singled in the tying run in the eighth inning and added two singles in the second game. Hinds’ night ended when he was ejected after shoving Lake County pitcher Aaron Davenport. Hinds objected to the way he was tagged out at home by Davenport to end the third inning.