Flyers getting attention in top-25 predictions for 2024-25 season

The Dayton Flyers, who ranked 25th in the final Associated Press top-25 poll of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, appeared in two of the predictions despite losing three players to the transfer portal in the last month and facing a big question mark in regards to the future of star DaRon Holmes II.

Jeff Borzello, of ESPN, ranked Dayton 22nd in his prediction.

“DaRon Holmes II could leave — he has been dominant for two years and is a projected second-round pick — but there’s enough on the roster for Dayton to be in the top-25 discussion again next season,” Borzello wrote. “Starters Nate Santos, Enoch Cheeks and Javon Bennett are all expected to return and sixth man Koby Brea, one of the best shooters in the country, is also back.”

Ryan Young, of YahooSports.com, ranked Dayton 25th in his prediction.

“The Flyers have been solid for years now in the A-10,” Young wrote. “They’ll bring back three starters from last season, and potentially a fourth if DaRon Holmes returns. Plus they still have Koby Brea available. It could take a portal player or two, but the Flyers should be capable of making a second straight NCAA tournament next spring.”