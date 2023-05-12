BreakingNews
Bellbrook revises school board policy again with input from LGBT students
X

Flyers will take first European trip in seven years this summer

Sports
By , Staff Writer
53 minutes ago
It will be first overseas tour for program in Anthony Grant’s tenure

The Dayton Flyers will travel to Europe — Spain and France, to be exact — for the first time in coach Anthony Grant’s seven seasons this summer.

UD announced Friday the trip will take place Aug. 4-13. It will travel to Barcelona and Paris, according to a source, spending four days in each city and playing three games in total. It will practice 10 times before the trip.

Dayton had planned to take this trip in 2020 and then 2021, but the pandemic altered those plans, Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said last year. The timing just didn’t work last year.

The NCAA allows Division I college basketball teams to take international trips once every four years. Dayton last took advantage of the opportunity in August 2016 before Archie Miller’s final season as coach. On a 10-day trip to Spain, UD played two games against teams of Spanish professionals.

Explore» SCHEDULE NEWS: Charleston Classic field set

Prior to 2016, Dayton’s last overseas trip took place in August 2011 before Miller’s first season. It played four games in 11 days in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

In 2006, Dayton took a four-day trip to Toronto, Ont., over Labor Day weekend before Brian Gregory’s fourth season.

Dayton took an 11-day trip to Australia in May 2001, playing games in Melbourne and Sydney and Cairns, before Oliver Purnell’s eighth season as head coach.

Dayton took its first trip abroad in May 1997 after Purnell’s third season. It took a two-week trip to Italy, Malta and France, playing six games.

In Other News
1
‘Earn your stripes’ -- Bengals rookies look to make early impact
2
Cincinnati Bengals as the ‘Boston Bobcats’? Titans have people guess...
3
Red Scare adds former Richmond forward to TBT roster
4
ANALYSIS: 5 things to know about the Bengals’ 2023 schedule
5
Bengals schedule features four prime-time games

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top