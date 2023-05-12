Flyers will take first European trip in seven years this summer

The Dayton Flyers will travel to Europe — Spain and France, to be exact — for the first time in coach Anthony Grant’s seven seasons this summer.
UD announced Friday the trip will take place Aug. 4-13. It will travel to Barcelona and Paris, according to a source, spending four days in each city and playing three games in total. It will practice 10 times before the trip.
Dayton had planned to take this trip in 2020 and then 2021, but the pandemic altered those plans, Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said last year. The timing just didn’t work last year.
The NCAA allows Division I college basketball teams to take international trips once every four years. Dayton last took advantage of the opportunity in August 2016 before Archie Miller’s final season as coach. On a 10-day trip to Spain, UD played two games against teams of Spanish professionals.
Prior to 2016, Dayton’s last overseas trip took place in August 2011 before Miller’s first season. It played four games in 11 days in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.
In 2006, Dayton took a four-day trip to Toronto, Ont., over Labor Day weekend before Brian Gregory’s fourth season.
Dayton took an 11-day trip to Australia in May 2001, playing games in Melbourne and Sydney and Cairns, before Oliver Purnell’s eighth season as head coach.
Dayton took its first trip abroad in May 1997 after Purnell’s third season. It took a two-week trip to Italy, Malta and France, playing six games.
About the Author