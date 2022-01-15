Flyin’ to the Hoop: Oakwood falls to Columbus Africentric

“We usually don’t miss that many pretty good looks,” Stone said. “That makes you think woulda, coulda, shoulda, but we only had six turnovers. We haven’t shot that poorly all year, but give them credit, too, because when you go to the rim there’s a guy that’s 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 there. You don’t see that in the SWBL every day.”

And that’s the point of playing this game.

“If we want to go somewhere in the tournament, we’re going to see a team similar to this somewhere with this kind of talent,” Stone said. “I hope we learned from it.”

Oakwood leading scorer Will Maxwell, a 6-5 junior, scored 19 points in his first day back with the team after a week off with COVID-19. He got a break in the first half but was an iron man in the second half.

“It’s tough to come back and play against a good Africentric team after I didn’t do anything all week, but it was a pretty good showing for us,” Maxwell said. “In the SWBL we don’t play too many teams like this that press and get after it. We like to play fast, they like to play fast, so it was a really good learning opportunity for us today.”

Keon Wright added 13 points and Jack Eply 11 for Oakwood. Africentric 6-7 point guard Dailyn Swain, who has an Ohio State offer, led the Nubians with 16 points and five assists.