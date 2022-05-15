Former Bengals great Munoz hired by hall of fame

The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors; be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum; promoting the hall’s mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

“I’m excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,” Muñoz said. “The hall is about the game of football, about people. … Everything that’s included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”