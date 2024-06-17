Former boxing champs want to bring event to Hamilton to help youth

Moore said they chose Hamilton because they want to help the youth of the city, especially those who are underserved or headed in the wrong direction.

“We’re trying to create an atmosphere of an outlet for kids where they can be able to learn to how to box, instill discipline and things of that nature,” she said. “Buster Douglas and Lamon Brewster are bringing this initiative to Hamilton this year and for future years.”

Douglas is most famous for his 10-round knockout of then-undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. It was regarded as the biggest upset in sports history given that Tyson was a 42-1 favorite. He lost his first title defense eight months later to then-No. 1 contender Evander Holyfield.

Brewster, a multi-time former boxing champ, won his first title in 2002 winning the WBO’s North America Boxing Organization title. He won his first heavyweight belt in 2004 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in a five-round TKO to win the WBO title, and held that title for nearly two years.

Lamon Brewster said when he was an amateur boxer, it jazzed him when he saw professionals in the crowd “and it just brought out the best in me.” One of those professionals in 1995 was Douglas. They became friends over the years, and now decades later they’re planning to help the future generation of boxers while supporting the youth of Hamilton.

During his professional career, Brewster had wanted to help amateur boxers, and back them during their journeys. Now, with the partnership of Douglas, he’s continuing that dream.

Moore said after the inaugural event, they’d like to consider inviting other champions from neighboring states to bring amateur boxers to participate.

“We’re trying to build on it,” she said. “But we first want to get this first year started.”

The plan is to have a Pro-Am bowling event where bowlers and amateurs would play together on Aug. 23, and then the next day, there would be 15 amateur bouts beginning in the afternoon. The amount of space is dependent on the venue, and they’re considering Hamilton High School.