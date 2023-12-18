Former Centerville QB announces next college stop

The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder was a second-team All-Ohio pick in 2021 when he was second in the GWOC with 2,333 passing yards and led the league with 25 touchdown passes.

The three-star prospect chose Marshall from a list of offers that also included Louisville, Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Miami University, Ohio University and Penn.

Harrison played in one game for the Thundering Herd in 2022 and none this season.

Wayne graduate Cam Fancher has been Marshall’s starting quarterback the past two seasons when healthy, but he is also in the transfer portal after the Thundering Herd changed offensive coordinators.

At Ball State, Harrison will join fellow former Elk Jackson Courville, who made 15 of 21 field goals this season as a freshman for the Cardinals.

Other Cardinals from the area on the 2024 spring roster are sophomore offensive lineman Taran Tyo of Versailles, redshirt freshman receiver R.J. Mukes III of Wayne and redshirt freshman running back Christian Davis of Miamisburg.