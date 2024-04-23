Former Dayton guard finds new home 17 days after entering portal

Oklahoma finished 20-12 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. Coach Porter Moser is entering his fourth season with the school.

Elvis is the first Flyer to transfer from Dayton to a Power 5 program since Rodney Chatman left for Vanderbilt in 2021. Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference in the 2024-25 season.

Here’s the list of players recruited and signed by Dayton coach Anthony Grant and his staff who have entered the transfer portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll).

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State).

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas).

• Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023 (Texas Wesleyan).

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (Jacksonville).

• Kobe Elvis, April 6, 2024 (Oklahoma).

• Petras Padegimas, April 9, 2024 (TBA)