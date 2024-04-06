Dayton guard enters transfer portal after three seasons with Flyers

Elvis, a 6-foot-2 guard from Brampton, Ont., is the second Dayton player to enter the portal in the last three season. Zimi Nwokeji entered the portal on March 18, the first day it opened.

Elvis participated in Dayton’s Senior Night ceremony in March. He will graduate this spring. He has one season of eligibility remaining. The 2020-21 season, which he played at DePaul, did not count against his eligibility because of the pandemic.

With Elvis departing, Dayton has two open scholarships on the 2024-24 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.

Elvis appeared in 86 games and started 80 games over three seasons at Dayton. He scored 772 points. He’s one of 94 players in school history to score 700 or more points for the Flyers.

Elvis averaged a career-best 9.4 points and 3.5 assists this past season. He was one of four players to start all 33 games along with Holmes, Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks.

Elvis scored a season-high 27 points in an 82-68 victory against Cincinnati in December. In the final game of the regular season, he made back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime to lead Dayton to a 91-86 victory against Virginia Commonwealth. He scored 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting in a 78-68 loss to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Elvis committed to Dayton in May 2021. He appeared in all 19 games as a freshman at DePaul, averaging 5.2 points.

Elvis was the third Canadian to play for Dayton, following Dyshawn Pierre (2012-16) and Jordy Tshimanga (2018-21). Isaac Jack joined that list in the 2023-24 season.

Elvis is the 16th player recruited and signed by Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll).

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State).

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas).

• Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Domininion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023.

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (TBA).